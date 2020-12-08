It's Curtains for Theatre Without You: How to get involved

We've launched the Curtains for Theatre without You campaign – but we want to hear from YOU!

The aim is to celebrate both spaces that are able to open as well as those that, for a plethora of reasons such as local restrictions or financial feasibility, remain closed.

Post your quick tweets/ videos on Instagram or Twitter – we want to know:

- What does theatre mean to you?

- What is the future of theatre for you?

And then give a quick shout-out to the Curtains for Theatre Without You page using the hashtag #CurtainsWithoutYou and tag WhatsOnStage.

Want more info on how you can get involved? Drop us an email at [email protected]

If you want to use any images then you can access them here!

We'll be posting some examples below as they come in – you can read our interview with Sonia Friedman below as well:

"It really would be curtains for our theatres without your support. We can't wait to share our first ever live streamed performance on 18 December with The Nutcracker at The REP - do join us and help support the very best of Birmingham" – Sean Foley, artistic director of the Birmingham Rep.