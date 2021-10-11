The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time unveils tour cast

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time has revealed its tour cast.

The piece is adapted by Simon Stephens from Mark Haddon's novel, about a neuroatypical teenager who flees his home, and directed by Marianne Elliott. The show opens next month for a seven-week season at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, with 19 further venues being visited.

David Breeds (Dear Evan Hansen) and Connor Curren (making his professional stage debut) will share the lead role of Christopher, while Sophie Stone and Kate Kordel will play the role of Judy on alternating weeks.

Also appearing will be Marc Benga (ensemble), Jacob Coleman (understudy Christopher and swing), Kofi De-Graft-Jordan (Mr Thompson), Ashley Gerlach (Mr Shears), Joanne Henry (Mrs Alexander), Siu-See Hung (Punk Girl), Sibylla Meienberg (ensemble), David Monteith (Reverend Peters), Tom Peters (Ed), Joe Rawlinson-Hunt (ensemble), Rebecca Root (Siobhan), Hannah Sinclair Robinson (Mrs Shears), and Rebecca Wilson (ensemble).

There will be a relaxed performance on 5 January 2022 in Wembley, with further relaxed performances to be revealed. Among others, the show will be visiting Cardiff New Theatre, Belfast Grand Opera House, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Sheffield Lyceum, Edinburgh Festival Theatre, Newcastle Theatre Royal, Manchester Opera House, Liverpool Empire, Birmingham Hippodrome, King's Theatre Glasgow, Leeds Grand Theatre, the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin, and Norwich Theatre Royal.

Access-focussed company Access All Areas took part in the audition panel and offered Creative Support in the audition room during the casting process – they will continue to offer this support during the tour.

The production is designed by Bunny Christie, with lighting design by Paule Constable, and video design by Finn Ross. Movement is by Scott Graham and Steven Hoggett for Frantic Assembly, music by Adrian Sutton and sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph. The associate director is Anna Marsland. Casting is by Jacob Sparrow Casting, and casting assistant is Chloe Blake.

