Watch Emma Corrin's full Phantom of the Opera performance from The Crown

To many, Phantom is the crown jewel of the West End, so it's no surprise that hit Netflix series The Crown has given the musical pride of place in its most recent series.

The show, which is based on the life of the royal family, grounds its stories in truth to reveal new insights into the iconic dynasty. The story goes that, back in the 1980s, Princess Diana went into Her Majesty's Theatre (home of The Phantom of the Opera) to record a theatrical number for her then-husband Prince Charles.

Though the real footage was never seen, in the TV series writers had Diana actress Emma Corrin (recently on stage in Anna X in the West End and at the Lowry) perform "All I Ask of You" from Lloyd Webber's musical, which recently reopened in a revamped form.

Corrin revealed to WhatsOnStage that the performance was recorded at the New Wimbledon Theatre, which was a stand-in for the West End space.

Only a small clip of the performance was seen in the series, Netflix has now released the full performance video, which you can watch below: