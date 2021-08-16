Constellations opening night – stars take to the red carpet

For pun-related reasons, it was too right that the stars were out for the opening night of Constellations at the Vaudeville Theatre!

The likes of Olly Alexander, Himesh Patel and Sheila Atim came to the West End venue for Nick Payne's play, which will run with two casts – Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey in cast one and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd in cast two.

The two-hander play continues its run until 12 September 2021.

The show portrays a relationship through a cosmological, quantum theoretical lens, and won the Evening Standard Award for Best New Play, plus was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award and Olivier Award for Best New Play.

The shows picked up a five-star review from WhatsOnStage, with Alun Hood saying the show is "cosmically brilliant".

Directed by Michael Longhurst, Payne's show is designed by Tom Scutt, with lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by David McSeveney, music by Simon Slater, movement direction by Lucy Cullingford, casting by Anna Cooper CDG for the Donmar Warehouse, BSL consultancy by Daryl Jackson, associate direction by Debbie Hannan, assistant direction by Sara Aniqah Malik and Robert Awosusi, resident assistant design by Laura Ann Price and assistant design by Sarah Asmail.