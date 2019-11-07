Competition: win tickets to exclusive central London screening of Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter's Tale

In collaboration with Trafalgar Releasing, we're giving you the chance to experience the award-winning, critically-acclaimed production of Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter's Tale, starring Kenneth Branagh and Judi Dench, at an exclusive preview event in central London on Saturday 30 November 2019.

Due to phenomenal demand, The Winter's Tale, Shakespeare's timeless tragicomedy of obsession and redemption, returns to cinemas this festive season. This beautifully reimagined production, co-directed by Rob Ashford and Branagh, features a remarkable cast including Dench as Paulina, alongside Tom Bateman, Jessie Buckley, Hadley Fraser, Miranda Raison and Branagh as Leontes.

King Leontes appears to have everything; power, wealth, a loving family and friends. But sexual jealousy sets in motion a chain of events with tragic consequences...

This acclaimed production was the first in the hugely successful Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company Live season that was broadcast to cinemas from London's Garrick Theatre over the course of a year in 2015.

Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter's Tale returns to cinemas for one night only 4 December 2019. Find your local cinema screening here.

Enter now to win a pair of tickets to the exclusive WhatsOnStage screening of Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter's Tale on Saturday 30 November 2019 at a secret central London location that will be shared if you are one of the lucky 15 winners. The competition will close 15 November 2019 at 12pm.

This competition has now closed.

