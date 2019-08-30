Company to transfer to Broadway with Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk

After first opening in the West End in 2018, Marianne Elliott's production of Company will now transfer to Broadway.

The piece will open on composer Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday with a specific venue to be revealed. It has music and lyrics by Sondheim and a book by George Furth and follows 35 year-old bachelor Bobbie as she questions her approach to romance while watching her oddball assortment of friends.

Patti LuPone will return to the show after appearing as Joanne in the West End. The piece won a number of awards including the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Direction and Supporting Actress in a Musical, which was given to LuPone.

The gender-flipped production sees Bobby reimagined as Bobbie, a part originated by Rosalie Craig in the West End. Katrina Lenk (who won a Tony Award for her performance in The Band's Visit) will originate the role on Broadway. A cast recording featuring LuPone and Craig has been released.

The show has designs by Bunny Christie, choreography from Liam Steel, lighting by Neil Austin and sound from Ian Dickinson.

Further casting for the Broadway run is to be announced.