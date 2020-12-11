Come From Away to present West End concert production

A new West End concert version of Come From Away will run in the West End from February.

Audiences and casts will be socially distanced to mitigate risks for the production, which will take place at the Phoenix Theatre. Tickets will go on sale from midday (they'll be available via WOS).

There will also be a special dress rehearsal performance for key workers to attend on the 10 February – details on how to apply for the piece will be revealed in January.

The concert production will star Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), Tarinn Callender (Bob and others), James Doherty (Claude and others), Mary Doherty (Bonnie and others), Mark Dugdale (Kevin T/Garth and others), Alice Fearn (Beverley/Annette and others), Kate Graham (Diane and others), Alasdair Harvey (Nick/Doug and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J/Ali and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), Emma Salvo (Janice and others), and Cat Simmons (Hannah and others), with Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Sorelle Marsh, Alexander McMorran, Micha Richardson, Jennifer Tierney and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

Come From Away features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by David Brian Brown, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

Producers of Come From Away, John Brant and Joseph Smith, say: "We are thrilled to be able to present Come From Away in this specially adapted staged concert. It's been too long since we were able to welcome people to "The Rock" and we've really missed our audiences. The resilience and kindness of Newfoundlanders is known the world over and constantly provides inspiration to us all in these challenging times.

"Theatre is integral to the vibrancy of the UK's creative sector, it is one of the key drivers of the night-time economy of many cities across the UK so now more than ever we want to tell our story and give audiences the chance to see us live again."

A feature film version of the WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical is also in the works.

The concert show runs from 10 February to 27 February at the Phoenix Theatre.