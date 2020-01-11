See the new Come from Away cast members meet the current West End company

The brand new cast for Come From Away has been unveiled and they met the current company on the stage at the Phoenix Theatre – and we were there to get some snaps!

You can find out who'll be joining the show here:





Alice Fearn and Rachel Tucker

Continuing in the show will be Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), Mary Doherty (Bonnie and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J/Ali and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), Emma Salvo (Janice and others), Cat Simmons (Hannah and others) and Chiara Baronti, Alexander McMorran and Jennifer Tierney.

Alasdair Harvey, Helen Hobson, Robert Hands and Kate Graham

Come From Away has a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley. It is set in the days following the 9/11 terror attacks, and was recently nominated for five WhatsOnStage Awards.

Emma Salvo, Mark Dugdale and Rachel Tucker

The production has musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

James Doherty and Harry Morrison

Come From Away runs at the Phoenix Theatre, with tickets on sale now.