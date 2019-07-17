Clive Owen, Anna Gunn and Lia Williams celebrate The Night of the Iguana West End opening night

The cast of The Night of the Iguana celebrated opening in the West End last night.

James Macdonald is directing the piece which follows Shannon, a disgraced priest who is thrown together with a group of tourists for one eventful night.

Clive Owen returns to the West End for the first time in 18 years for the show, which was adapted into an Oscar-winning film in 1964 starring Richard Burton and Ava Gardner. He is joined by Breaking Bad's Anna Gunn and award-winning Lia Williams.

Joining Owen, Williams and Gunn in the production are Julian Glover, Timothy Blore, Emma Canning, Karin Carlson, Ian Drysdale, Manuel Pacific, Faz Singhateh, Finty Williams and Penelope Woodman.

Designs are by Rae Smith, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Max Pappenheim and casting by Amy Ball.

WhatsOnStage gave the show four stars, with critic Lucinda Everett saying: "James Macdonald's direction is meticulous. Characters are deftly crafted, their collisions and connections beautifully controlled...It is Lia Williams as Jelkes who really shines."