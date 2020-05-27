Claire Foy and Matt Smith to star in socially distanced live-streamed Lungs at empty Old Vic

Claire Foy and Matt Smith will reunite to present socially distanced live performances of Lungs on the Old Vic stage.

The production of Duncan Macmillan's play, rehearsed via webcam, will be presented live to audiences on a nightly basis. After Lungs, the venue will present socially distanced play readings from its empty auditorium, with a full line-up to be revealed.

Each performance of Lungs and each subsequent play reading will be available for up to 1000 people per night (with some matinees) replicating the usual audience capacity size. 'Tickets' will be available for between £10 and £65, and, though all audiences will have the same "view" for the live stream, the venue is asking for the financial contribution to be seen as a donation.

Lungs will be presented across a number of days in June, with performance dates and times to be confirmed. Further productions are also to be announced.

Foy and Smith originally appeared in the Macmillan's piece together last autumn, with Foy going on to win the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actress for her performance.

The theatre has described it as an "exciting creative experiment and also crucial in igniting the box office now all our usual channels of revenue have been entirely wiped out".