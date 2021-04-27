Cirque du Soleil's Luzia to run at the Royal Albert Hall next year

Cirque Du Soleil's Luzia will return to the Royal Albert Hall in January, it has been revealed.

Starting on 12 January, the piece is part of the Royal Albert Hall's 150th anniversary season, and is written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, in association with Brigitte Poupart.

The piece was previously seen at the venue in 2020, where it earned a sturdy four-star review from WhatsOnStage, being praised for its "captivating moments and big stunts".

Luzia is the circus company's 38th show and features a cast of 44 artists. It first opened in the company's specially designed big top tent in 2016, and is currently touring north America.

Watch a trailer here:

Tickets go on sale on Thursday.