The Circus of Horrors is back for a specDRACULAR UK tour

Whether you're a rock fan or a theatregoer this show has something for everyone and it's on tour across the UK from May 2021.

The Circus of Horrors will take you on a rock 'n' rollercoaster ride of amazing, bizarre and downright beautiful circus acts.

When The Circus of Horrors started at Glastonbury '95 people thought it wouldn't run for 25 weeks let alone 25 years, yet here they are a quarter of a century later and the show is still touring all over the world and getting rave reviews.

From sword swallowers to aerialists hanging from their hair and their teeth whilst suspended above the auditorium, whirlwind jugglers to voodoo acrobats, pickled people to human pin cushions and so much more!

The new 'ReVamped & Rockin' show will be a celebration of the 25 years and include an amazing, phantasmaglorious amalgamation of acts driven by a rock 'n' roll soundscape - you'll be on the edge of your seat when not falling off it with laughter!

