Cinderella West End company members celebrate engagement

There must be something in the air... only days after an on-stage proposal at Dirty Dancing, down the road at the Gillian Lynne Theatre there was further cause for celebration.

Two Cinderella company members – Vinny Coyle, who plays the golden-ball lugging hunk Arthur, and his co-performer Sophie Camble, who is part of the show's ensemble, celebrated their engagement yesterday.

Are those wedding bells we hear? A royal congratulations to our Hunk @coylepal and our Belleville belle Sophie Camble on their engagement! #MarryForLove pic.twitter.com/WNwwBsXolw — Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella (@ALWCinderella) February 15, 2022

Coyle has previously appeared in The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables and Miss Saigon, while Camble's credits include White Christmas, Cats and Chess.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella has just announced an extension through to February 2023, so plenty more time to catch the romantic affair!