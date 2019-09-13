Cinderella to open at The Vaults this Christmas

A new version of Cinderella will run at The Vaults, Waterloo this Christmas.

Written by Luke Barnes (All We Ever Wanted Was Everything) the production puts the traditional British panto into a pub, complete with an on-stage bar, karaoke, live music and bingo.

Artistic director and founder of Not Too Tame, Jimmy Fairhurst said: "I'm thrilled to be coming to The Vaults with our first ever Christmas show, created with award-winning writer Luke Barnes. Cinderella is a great night out, that is accessible to anyone and everyone that enjoys a few drinks, a sing song and time with their friends and loved ones after a hard day's graft. This show is a culmination of several years of honing our craft, the 360-degree live experience is a testament to our ability to throw a kicking party."

Directed by Jimmy Fairhurst, the cast includes Rosa Coduri, Jack Condon, Jimmy Fairhurst, Louise Haggerty, Lizzie Hopley, Patrick Knowles and Megan Pemberton.

Cinderella runs from 22 November to 12 January.