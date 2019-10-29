Christopher Haydon announced as new artistic director of Rose Theatre Kingston

Christopher Haydon has been announced as the new artistic director for the Rose Theatre, Kingston.

As the Rose's creative lead, he will be responsible for the theatre's artistic vision, creative programming and delivery of performance, as well as overseeing the company's learning and participation programmes.

Haydon takes up his role effective as of 1 January 2020. He was previously an associate director at the Bush Theatre and served as artistic director at the Gate Theatre from 2012 to 2017. Credits include The Convert, Image of an Unknown Young Woman, The Christians and Twelve Angry Men. He is a trustee of Theatre Peckham and the JMK Trust.

Haydon said: "The Rose has established itself as a contemporary home for thrilling and ambitious theatre and I am delighted to be its new artistic director. I can't wait to begin steering this amazing building into the future."

Chief executive Robert O'Dowd commented: "Appointing an artistic director at the Rose will advance our growth as a dynamic and exciting producing theatre, and I am delighted that Christopher is joining the Rose to lead creatively on the next stage of our journey."

Chair of the Board, Chris Foy added: "Christopher's appointment brings to the Rose a potent blend of creative energy, and knowing experience of the challenges in running a house and of sustaining its artistic programme. We welcome his appointment and look forward greatly to his impact for audiences and the wider community."

Founded by Sir Peter Hall and modelled on the original elizabethan Rose Playhouse on London's Bankside, the Rose Theatre Kingston is the largest producing theatre in South West London. Recent productions include Valued Friends, Captain Corelli's Mandolin and My Brilliant Friend.