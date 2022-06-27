Chris Evans offers update on new Little Shop of Horrors movie

Now that his Captain America-ing days are over, looks as though Chris Evans is keen on swapping the red, white and blue for somewhere that's green...

While speaking about the release of the Lightyear movie, Evans reflected on the project, first reported a few years back, which was supposedly set to star Taron Egerton, Scarlet Johannson, and Billy Porter.

Evans was reportedly set to play Orin, the sadistic dentist, in the live-action version of the Alan Menken and Howard Ashman musical about a world-ending carnivorous plant. A recent UK production of the show won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Musical Revival. Songs included in the musical are "Suddenly Seymour", "Skid Row", "Feed Me" and "Suppertime".

Speaking to MTV News, Evans said: "I was supposed to do Little Shop of Horrors a couple of years ago and then COVID happened, and then there were budget issues, and I think the director might have jumped off the project. That was a heartbreaker, that's my favourite musical."

We live in hope, but from the sounds of it, this one may be in development turmoil for a while yet...