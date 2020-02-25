Chris Evans, Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson in talks to star in Little Shop of Horrors film

Casting chatter for the upcoming Little Shop of Horrors film has thrown up a few names likely to take on roles in the project.

According to a new report via The Hollywood Reporter, Captain America himself Chris Evans will take on the role of Orin Scrivello, the famed and pain-obsessed dentist, in the movie, which is directed by Greg Berlanti (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

If he is cast, Evans will join the previously confirmed Billy Porter, who will play the evil plant Audrey II in the horror-musical-movie. The musical first appeared in the 1980s, and was first turned into a film in 1986 starring Rick Moranis and Steve Martin.

The Reporter also states that Taron Egerton (Rocketman) is currently orbiting the role of Seymour, with Scarlett Johansson (Evans' co-star from the Avengers films) tipped to play the part of Audrey. The project is set to begin shooting this summer, with more casting to be announced.

The stage musical is currently playing Off-Broadway, with Jeremy Jordan preparing to join the cast at the end of March. You can buy tickets for the show here.