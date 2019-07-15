Chiaroscuro at the Bush Theatre cast to include Preeya Kalidas, Shiloh Coke and more

Casting has been announced for the Bush Theatre's revival of Jackie Kay's Chiaroscuro, which opens in September.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek at the show:

The piece is artistic director Lynette Linton's first production at the west London venue, and is the final show in the theatre's "Passing the Baton" series of revivals.

Jackie Kay's 1986 gig-theatre play is about a group of friends that host a dinner party, only for some explosive revelations to cause a series of arguments.

Appearing in the show will be Shiloh Coke (Misty), Preeya Kalidas (EastEnders), Anoushka Lucas (Jesus Christ Superstar) and Gloria Onitiri (Napoli, Brooklyn).

The production will have musical direction by Coke, with movement by Annie Lunette Deakin Foster, set design by Moi Tran, lighting by Jose Tevar and sound by Richard Hammarton.

Chiaroscuro runs from 31 August to 5 October.