Cheyenne Jackson to make UK concert debut at Cadogan Hall

Cheyenne Jackson will come to London to make his UK concert debut in June, it has been announced.

Grammy-nominee Jackson has starred in musicals in the US including Into the Woods at the Hollywood Bowl, The Secret Garden at the Lincoln Center, The Performers opposite Henry Winkler and Alicia Silverstone on Broadway, Damn Yankees off-Broadway and The Most Happy Fella at New York City Center, with other credits including Rainbow, Aida, All Shook Up, Xanadu and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

He also has a number of TV appearances in the likes of American Woman, Watchmen, Glee, 30 Rock and Curb Your Enthusiasm, while starring opposite Michael Douglas and Matt Damon in HBO biopic Behind the Candelabra.

Jackson commented: "I'm busting with excitement about making my London debut in 2020. I have close friends who have played at this very same venue and they all say the audiences are stellar and the experience was fabulous. Gonna bring my very best and hope to see you all there."

The two one-off concerts will take place over Pride weekend on 28 June 2020 at the west London venue, with tickets available soon via WhatsOnStage.