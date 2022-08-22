Channel 4 to broadcast Prince Andrew: The Musical

Channel 4 will broadcast a comedic musical following the life of Prince Andrew.

The musical is written by and stars comedian Kieran Hodgson as the Prince, with original music co-written by Freddie Tapner (musical director of the London Musical Theatre Orchestra).

The hour-long show is said to: "centre on the key events, relationships, and controversies of Andrew's life, including a reimagining of the former-HRH's bombshell interview with Emily Maitlis".

It is part of the channel's 40th anniversary celebrations, which also mark the return of Friday Night Live.

Chief content officer Ian Katz said: "From musical satire about Prince Andrew to an exploration of cancel culture in art via men with very large penises, this season shows that Channel 4 is still as mischievous, disruptive and distinctive as when it was born 40 years ago.

"Instead of a nostalgia-thon of highlights from the last four decades, we are celebrating with a collection of irreverent, thought-provoking and hugely entertaining shows that no other broadcaster would air. If we must age, we plan to do it disgracefully."

Further comedians cast in the musical are to be revealed.