Cats movie added to Netflix

The 2019 film version of the iconic musical Cats has been added to UK Netflix.

Jennifer Hudson, Francesca Hayward, Taylr Swift, Judi Dench, James Corden, Idris Elba, Zizi Strallen, Jason Derulo, Steven McRae and Ian McKellen all star in Working Title's film, which is directed by Tom Hooper (Les Misérables). Lee Hall (Billy Elliott) has adapted the screenplay from Lloyd Webber's musical.

Originally opening in 1981, Cats has music from Andrew Lloyd Webber, with lyrics from TS Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats. The story follows a group of cats deciding who will ascend to the Heavyside Layer.

Elaine Paige played Grizabella in the original London cast alongside Brian Blessed, Sarah Brightman, Wayne Sleep, Bonnie Langford and Paul Nicholas.