Casting announced for Pennyroyal at Finborough Theatre

Casting has been announced for the forthcoming premiere of Pennyroyal at the Finborough Theatre.

Madison Clare will star opposite the play's writer Lucy Roslyn in the piece, which is inspired by Edith Wharton's 1922 novella The Old Maid and Zoe Akins' subsequent Pulitzer Prize-winning stage adaptation.

They will play sisters Daphne and Christine, whose relationship starts to shift once Daphne is diagnosed with Premature Ovarian Insufficiency (POI).

Clare's stage credits include the West End production of Captain Corelli's Mandolin and she has appeared on screen in Semi-Detached, Grantchester and Holby City.

Roslyn has previously starred in several self-penned shows including Orlando, Showmanship, and The State vs John Hayes.

Pennyroyal opens at the Finborough for a four-week limited season on 12 July 2022.