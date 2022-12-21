Cast announced for The Winter's Tale – staged across both of the Globe's theatres

Shakespeare's Globe is making history early next year, when it stages its first production across both of its theatres – the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse and the Globe Theatre.

In a new revival of The Winter's Tale, director Sean Holmes will make the audience travel between the two Thameside locations over the course of a performance. The indoor playhouse will provide the setting for the luxurious Sicilia, while the Globe stage will act as the location for the pastoral Bohemia.

Set to appear will be Toby Barnett-Jones and George Robinson as Mamillius, Samuel Creasey as Young Shepherd, Ed Gaughan as Autolycus, Colm Gormley as Antigonus and the Old Shepherd, Nadine Higgin as Paulina, Beruce Khan as Camillo, John Lightbody as Polixenes, Bea Segura as Hermione, Sarah Sliming as Florizel, Sergo Cares as Leontes and Jacoba Williams as Perdita.

Telling the tale of a heavily pregnant queen falsely accused of infidelity by her husband, the show features composition and musical direction by Laura Moody, while Richard Jones will act as a musician for the show.

The creative team includes assistant director Roberta Zurich, candle consultant Anna Watson, children's casting consultant Verity Naughton, designer Grace Smart, globe associate for movement Glynn MacDonald, head of casting Becky Paris, head of voice Tess Dignan, movement director Tamsin Hurtado-Clarke and season voice coach Katherine Heath.

The production runs from 9 February to 16 April, with tickets on sale below.