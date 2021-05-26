Cast of Here Come the Boys dance into The London Palladium

Photos have been released of the cast of Here Come the Boys, the dance spectacular that opens at The London Palladium tonight (26 May).

The show features Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaž Škorjanec, Pasha Kovalev, Graziano di Prima and Robin Windsor, along with Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual.

Here Come The Boys sees Aljaž, Graziano, Pasha and Robin go head-to-head in a battle of Latin, Ballroom, Commercial and Contemporary dance disciplines - with the audience judging the contest.

The cast will be joined by special guest star, Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova.

The dancing is accompanied by a live DJ playing "a cutting-edge soundtrack of dance-floor anthems, club classics and guilty pleasures."

Here Come the Boys continues at The London Palladium, where seating is socially distanced, until 9 June.

Get 40%* off tickets if you book by 30 May via WhatsOnStage

