Cast joining Tamsin Greig in Peggy for You revival announced

Cast joining Tamsin Greig in Richard Wilson's production of Alan Plater's Peggy for You have been revealed.

Also appearing in the festive production at the Hampstead Theatre are Josh Finan (Shook), Trevor Fox (My Brilliant Friend), Danusia Samal (Maryland) and Jos Vantyler (King Lear) in the hit play, which had its world premiere at north London venue in 1999.

Now returning 22 years later, Wilson's revival also features a creative team made up of designer James Cotterill, lighting designer Johanna Town, sound designer Tingying Dong, casting director Robert Sterne CDG and associate director Dadiow Lin.

The comedy is based on Plater's former agent and legendary figure Peggy Ramsay. Tickets are on sale now, with the show playing from 10 December until 29 January 2022.