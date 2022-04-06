Cast for The Car Man at the Royal Albert Hall announced

Cast for New Adventure's production of The Car Man, choreographed and directed by Matthew Bourne, has been announced.

The piece is loosely based on Bizet's popular opera Carmen, and is set in a garage-diner in the 1960s. First seen in 2000, the production is set to be "completely reimagined" for the Royal Albert Hall's lay-out, offering a new twist on a well-received classic. The piece runs from 9 to 19 June 2022 at the iconic central London venue as part of its 150th anniversary season, with 65 dancers and musicians involved.

Bizet's work was arranged by Terry Davies, with design by Lez Brotherston and lighting by Chris Davey.

Appearing will be Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) and Ashley Shaw (The Red Soes) as Lana, Will Bozier and Richard Winsor as Luca, Paris Fitzpatrick and Dominic North as Angelo and Kayla Collymore and Kate Lyons as Rita. Alan Vincent will play Dino.

Also in the cast are Jonathon Luke Baker (Franco), Benjamin Barlow Bazeley (Fabio), Alistair Beattie (Marcello), Stephanie Billers (Delores), Isaac Peter Bowry (Elio), Cordelia Braithwaite (Mercedes), Ben Brown (Ricardo), Reece Causton (Dirk), Jade Copas (Natalie), Harrison Dowzell (Rocco), Cameron Flynn (Roberto), Rose Goddard (Sophia), Glenn Graham (Bruno), Bryony Harrison (Frankie), Shoko Ito (Elisabetta), Monique Jonas (Bianca), Nicole Kabera (Gina), Kurumi Kamayachi (Silvana), Katrina Lyndon (Monica), Rory Macleod (Marco), Andrew Monaghan (Vito), Stephen Murray (Chad), Harry Ondrak-Wright (Lorenzo), Edwin Ray (Alberto), Danny Reubens (Hot Rod), Sam Salter (Raf), Gabrielle de Souza (Giulietta), Catrin Thomas (Claudia), Christopher Thomas (Ugo) and Bryony Wood (Elsa).

The performers for each show will be revealed on 10 May.