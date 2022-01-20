Cast for stage version of Jane Austen's Persuasion announced

Casting has been announced for Jeff James and James Yeatman's spin on Jane Austen's Persuasion.

Featuring contemporary tunes like Frank Ocean, Dua Lipa and Cardi B, the staging of the romantic classic is co-produced by Rose Original and Alexandra Palace production in association with Oxford Playhouse.

Sasha Frost (Anne Elliot) and Fred Fergus (Captain Wentworth) are joined in the cast by Matilda Bailes as Elizabeth/Louisa, Grace Cookey-Gam as Lady Russell/Mrs Croft, Helen Cripps as Mary, Adam Deary as Edmund Hayter/ Captain Benwick/Mr Elliot, Emilio Doorgasingh as Sir Walter/Admiral Croft, Caroline Moroney as Mrs Clay/Henrietta and Dorian Simpson as Charles.

The production plays in Kingston from 26 February before visiting Alexandra Palace from 7 to 30 April, followed by Oxford Playhouse from 4 to 14 May.

Persuasion has design by Alex Lowde, lighting design by Lucy Carter, music and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, movement by Morgann Runacre-Temple and dramaturgy by Yeatman. Casting was conducted in-house.

The assistant director is Layla Madanat, the recipient of Rose Theatre's 2021 Peter Hall Emerging Artists Fellowship.