Cast for Rumpelstiltskin at the Park Theatre announced

Casting for Rumpelstiltskin at the Park Theatre has been revealed.

The show, which is produced by the Charles Court Opera ("CCO"), runs at the Park Theatre in north London from 13 December to 14 January 2023. John Savournin adapts and directs the twist on the classic fairytale, which has music, lyrics and musical direction by David Eaton with choreography by David Hulston.

CCO favourite Philip Lee and comedian Emily Cairns (shortlisted for The BBC New Comedy Awards) star in the show, alongside Tamoy Phipps and Lucy Whitney.

Savournin said: "I'm so delighted to be presenting CCO's new Christmas panto at the fantastic Park Theatre. Rumpelstiltskin is a brilliant fairytale, ideal for a CCO festive makeover, and we're so excited about all the off-the-wall mischief we have up our sleeves for audiences."