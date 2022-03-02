Cast for Marys Seacole at the Donmar Warehouse announced

Casting has been announced for the UK premiere of Jackie Sibblies Drury's Marys Seacole at the Donmar Warehouse.

Beginning previews on 15 April, the piece follows a pioneering Jamaican nurse who healed soldiers during the Crimean War.

Nadia Latif directs, with the creative team also featuring designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound designer and composer Xana, movement director Theo TJ Lowe, fight director Kev McCurdy, voice and dialect coach Hazel Holder and casting director Anna Cooper.

Set to appear are Déja J Bowens (making her professional debut) as Mamie, Llewella Gideon (The Vote) as Duppy Mary, Kayla Meikle (Paradise) as Mary, Esther Smith (Fairview) as Miriam, Olivia Williams (Tartuffe) as May, and Susan Wooldridge (Hay Fever) as Merry.



