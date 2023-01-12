Cast for Kander and Ebb musical New York, New York announced

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of New York, New York, the musical featuring the works of Kander and Ebb.

The show, produced by Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy, is set in the 1940s as New York begins to rebuild in the wake of the Second World War. It is inspired by the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Motion Picture New York, New York written by Earl M Rauch.

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander and Fred Ebb (Chicago, Cabaret), New York, New York is written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys, Steel Pier), co-written by Sharon Washington (Audible's Feeding The Dragon) and featuring additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights), the show will be directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys).

It will open on Broadway on 24 March 2023 at the St James Theatre, with a cast led by Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen – on both stage and screen, Girl from the North Country) as Jimmy Doyle alongside Anna Uzele (who originated the role of Catherine Parr in Six on Broadway, and appeared in Once on This Island) as Francine Evans. Additional cast and creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Given Friedman's involvement, we must hope that one day it will head to the UK in the near future!