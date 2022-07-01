Cast for Antigone at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre announced

Casting and the full creative team for the final production in the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre season have been revealed.

Appearing in Inua Ellams' adaptation of Antigone will be Zainab Hasan (Chasing Hares) in the titular role, with Tony Jayawardena (East Is East) as Antigone's uncle, Creon.

Also cast are Pandora Colin (Eurydice), Rhianna Dorris (Lyra), Sandy Grierson (Aleksy), Nadeem Islam (Polyneices), Abe Jarman (Eteocles), Oliver Johnstone (Haemon), Munir Khairdin (Nikomedes), Susan Lawson-Reynolds (Commissioner), Eli London (Tiresius), Shazia Nicholls (Ismene), Mervin Noronha (Chorus), Razak Osman (Athan), Joseph Prouse (Officer), Nadia Sohawon (Kyria), Riley Woodford (Strom) and Lydia Bakelmun (walking understudy).

Ellams' adaptation is a contemporary re-imagining of Sophocles' grand tale of a hostile state and divided family. It begins performances on 3 September, running to 24 September.

The creative team features Michael ‘Mikey J' Asante (composer), Shanaé Chisholm (casting assistant), Barbara Houseman (voice & text and season associate director), Carrie-Anne Ingrouille (choreographer), Polly Jerrold (casting director), Jack Knowles (lighting designer), Emma Laxton (sound designer), Ingrid Mackinnon (season associate: intimacy support), Khadija Raza (costume designer), Leslie Travers (set designer), Jo Tyabji (co-director), Max Webster (director) and Kate Waters (fight director).

The show concludes a season featuring Legally Blonde (which concludes this evening), as well as a musical version of 101 Dalmatians.

Tickets are on sale below.