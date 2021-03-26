Caroline Kay to create new musical Daisy – workshop cast announced

New musical Daisy will be workshopped, it has been revealed.

With music, book and lyrics by Caroline Kay, the piece is set in Dublin and follows a young woman who wakes from a coma and tries to rediscover a sense of self, while grappling with the emotional reality of the memories she's lost.

Kay said: ""After having to switch to virtual creative meetings and Zoom readings during the pandemic, I'm so excited to get this group of talented creatives into a Covid-safe space to develop the piece. Though this is a private workshop, for safety reasons, it is only the beginning of the journey for this show, which we hope to bring to audiences very soon."

Directing the workshop is Séimí Campbell, while the show has musical direction and orchestration by Sarah Travis. Appearing in the workshop cast are Jessica Cervi, Christopher Chung, Hilda Fay, Kay, Jason Manford, Johan Munir, David O'Reilly and Rachel Tucker.