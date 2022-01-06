Test your theatre knowledge: How well do you know Eddie Redmayne and Cabaret?

In celebration of Tony and Olivier Award winner Eddie Redmayne's 40th birthday today (and just because the West End's current revival of Cabaret is perfectly marvellous), we decided to take the opportunity to test your knowledge...

Are you an Eddie aficionado? Do you know the classic Kander and Ebb musical like the back of your hand? Well, "Willkommen" to our brand-new quiz where you can put that to the test!

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club received a glowing 5-star review from WhatsOnStage and the show is currently taking bookings through to 1 October 2022, with tickets on sale below.



