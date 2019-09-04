Brooklyn the Musical UK premiere first listen

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first listen to Brooklyn the Musical, which has its UK premiere at the Greenwich Theatre in London.

The piece is directed and choreographed by Adam Haigh and tells of a young Parisian who comes to America to search for fame and the father she never knew.

Brooklyn runs at Greenwich Theatre from 27 September to 19 October and has book, lyrics and music by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson. It will star Hiba Elchikhe as Brooklyn, Emily-Mae as Paradice, Sabrina Aloueche as Faith, John Addison as Taylor, Andrew Patrick-Walker as Streetsinger and Jodie Beth Meyer as alternate Brooklyn.

McPherson and Schoenfeld wrote the musical after Schoenfeld fell on hard times and McPherson, a friend from his past, heard him singing on the street one day. She invited him to live in her home and the two of them subsequently wrote Brooklyn.