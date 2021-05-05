Broadway shows set to reopen at capacity in September

Broadway's official reopening day will be in September 14, Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Broadway League have announced, with

Tickets for select productions (including the eagerly anticipated Six the Musical) will go on sale from tomorrow with theatres opening at 100 percent capacity.

While the hospitality sector may open more broadly during the summer, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has set 14 September 2021 as an official restart date.

Charlotte St Martin, president of the Broadway League said: "We are thrilled that Governor Cuomo clearly recognizes the impact of Broadway's return on the city and state's economy and the complexity of restarting an entire industry that has been dormant for over a year...Nothing beats Broadway. The theatre owners, producers, and other League members will continue to work with the NY State Department of Health and the Governor to coordinate the industry's return and the related health and safety protocols required to do so. We remain cautiously optimistic about Broadway's ability to resume performances this fall and are happy that fans can start buying tickets again."

Theatres will have to have their health and safety protocols approved by the state, with productions set to reveal anticipated dates over the coming weeks.