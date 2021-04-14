Broadway Moulin Rouge!'s Karen Olivo will not return to show, calls for greater integrity in the wider theatre industry

Karen Olivo, who originated the role of Satine in the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge will not be returning to the New York show when the ongoing shutdown ends, she revealed on Instagram.

Olivo, Tony-nominated for playing Satine, departs the show calling for greater integrity in the theatre industry, and in protest of the wide-ranging industry silence following the recent Hollywood Reporter article detailing lengthy workplace harassment claims against theatre and film producer Scott Rudin. (Rudin, a producer of many Broadway shows, is not part of the Moulin Rouge! team.)

"Social justice is actually more important than being the Sparkling Diamond," Olivo said in a scathing video post. "Building a better industry for all my students than me putting money in my pockets. The silence about Scott Rudin, unacceptable...Now it's about humanity. What is your integrity saying you should do? Are you going to protect your pocketbook and let people go to the emergency room, so you can do your next concert?"

This article originally ran on our US sister site TheaterMania.