Brixton House announces new season including Tabby Lamb's Happy Meal

As it prepares to launch its major festive show – Poltergeist's Alice in Wonderland set on the London Underground – Brixton House has revealed its upcoming season of work.

Tabby Lamb's award-winning play Happy Meal, directed by Jamie Fletcher, will make its eagerly anticipated London premiere, running for there weeks from 21 February to 11 March.

The show picked up a glowing review from WhatsOnStage and a Fringe First when it was originally seen in Edinburgh earlier this year. This run will star Tommi Bryson and Sam Crerar, with Bryson joining the cast for London.

The season opens with Corey Bovell's Chicken Burger N Chips, which was listed for the Bruntwood Prize. It runs from 31 January to 11 February and explores themes of love and gentrification in Lewisham.

Matthew Xia will direct Mojisola Adebayo's Alfred Fagon Award-winning Family Tree as part of its world premiere national tour, running from 12 to 23 April. A version of the show was originally seen at GDIF in 2021.

Also in the season are Tangled Feet, Bounce Cinema, Experience Over Everything, Black Queer Men's Playground, Live from the Close Encounter Club and Magician Trixy.