Bridgerton musical creators to perform concert in the West End

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, creators of the unofficial Bridgerton musical, will perform a night of songs in the West End later this month.

Barlow and Bear became popular in the musical theatre names sphere after their musical version of the hit Netflix series shot to fame via TikTok, with a concept album available now.

The pair, who will be appearing at the Spiegeltent in Leicester Square, said today: "We are THRILLED to be performing in London – the city that uplifted our spirits, lit our minds with inspiration, and sparked the idea to create the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical!"

They will be joined on stage by stars from the West End (names to be revealed), performing some of the duo's viral smash hits. The concert takes place on 22 November at 7.30pm.