Bonnie and Clyde producers issue statement after item of scenery falls off stage and injures audience member

The West End producers of Bonnie and Clyde have issued a statement after an audience member sustained an injury at the show last night.

According to reports on social media, an item of on-stage set fell into the auditorium, with a spectator subsequently injured.

The producers explained today: "During last night's performance of Bonnie and Clyde an audience member on the front row was injured, meaning the show paused for six-minutes. The audience member involved received first aid and the patron then made the decision that no further action was needed.

"The producers are continuing to stay in regular contact with the patron involved. The producers of Bonnie and Clyde would like to thank the staff at the Arts Theatre for their professionalism, and both the audience and cast of the show for their patience and understanding."

Performer Harrison Knights, who had been in attendance for the show, said on social media that: "The guy was pretty bloodied up but he seemed in good spirits after the show in the foyer." Performer Jordan Luke Gage, who was said to have instigated the show stop, was praised for his reactions by those on social media.

Bonnie and Clyde continues to run at the Arts Theatre in the West End.