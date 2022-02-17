Bonnie and Clyde in the West End to feature George Maguire and Natalie McQueen

The initial cast and creative team for Bonnie and Clyde in the West End has been revealed.

The Tony-nominated piece, which is penned by Ivan Menchell, Frank Wildhorn and Don Black, follows the true story of two outlaws who go on a murderous spree across the nation – gaining fame in the process.

The new full production at the Arts Theatre is to be directed by Nick Winston (Mame) with set and costume design by Philip Whitcomb (Mame). Joining them will be musical supervisor Katy Richardson.

Returning to the show after appearing in the star-studded Theatre Royal Drury Lane concert will be award-winner George Maguire (Sunny Afternoon) and Natalie McQueen (9 to 5) as Buck and Blanche Barrow. Further casting, including the two titular roles, are to be revealed.

The show was first seen on Broadway with Jeremy Jordan playing Clyde – with Jordan having returned for the Drury Lane concerts (which have been filmed for future release).

The show will play at the Arts Theatre from 9 April.