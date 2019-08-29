Blood Wedding at the Young Vic: first look at the show in rehearsals

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first look inside the rehearsal room for Blood Wedding, which opens at the Young Vic in September.

The show, directed by Yaël Farber, features Gavin Drea, Aoife Duffin, Olwen Fouéré, Steffan Rhodri, Scarlett Brookes, Annie Firbank, Bríd Brennan, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Faaiz Mbelizi, Thalissa Teixeira and David Walmsley.

Loading...

The production, which features an adaptation written by Marina Carr, has designs from Susan Hilferty, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound by Emma Laxton, composition by Isobel Waller-Bridge and movement by Imogen Knight.

The show runs from 19 September to 2 November with an opening night on 25 September.