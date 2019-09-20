[BLANK] at Donmar Warehouse cast in rehearsals

Alice Birch's new play [BLANK] is currently in rehearsals ahead of its opening at the Donmar Warehouse next month.

Directed by Maria Aberg, the production stars Ayesha Antoine, Shona Babayemi, Sophia Brown, Jackie Clune, Grace Doherty, Lucy Edkins, Zaris-Angel Hator, Zainab Hasan, Joanna Horton, Thusitha Jayasundera, Petra Letang, Leah Mondesir-Simmonds, Kate O'Flynn, Ashna Rabheru, Jemima Rooper and Taya Tower.

In a co-production between Clean Break and the Donmar Warehouse, [BLANK] explores the impact of the criminal justice system on women and their families. It is the third show in Michael Longhurst's inaugural season as artistic director at the Donmar Warehouse and celebrates the 40th anniversary of Clean Break, a company who work with women affected by the criminal justice system.

Design is by Rosie Elnile, lighting design by Jess Bernberg, sound design by Carolyn Downing, video design by Heta Multanen, movement direction by Ayse Tashkiran and casting by Anna Cooper.

[BLANK] will play at the Donmar Warehouse from 11 October to 30 November.