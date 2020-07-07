WhatsOnStage Logo
Black West End stars perform live at Cadogan Hall ahead of charity concert

The concert will be presented online this weekend – have a first look here

Jordan Shaw
© 2020 Getty Images

Black voices from across the West End, Broadway and beyond will unite for a brand new concert using live performances.

Obioma Ugoala
© 2020 Getty Images

Entitled TURN UP!, the project is helmed by Nicole Raquel Dennis and Ryan Carter and will be recorded with a live band on stage at Cadogan Hall, alongside readings, poetry and speeches from members of the Black community.

Alexia Khadime
© Getty Images

Those appearing include Kelly Agbowu, Jeannette Bayardelle, Melanie La Barrie, Marcus Collins, Chloë Davies, Alexandra Grey, Cameron Bernard Jones, Claudia Kariuki, Natalie Kassanga, Alexia Khadime, Vula Malinga, Sandra Marvin, Cedric Neal, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Jay Perry, Sharon Rose, Jordan Shaw, Danielle Steers, Vinegar Strokes, Obioma Ugoala and Layton Williams.

Tanisha Spring and Melanie La Barrie
© 2020 Getty Images
Alexia Khadime
© 2020 Samir Hussein

Further names on the bill are Sharon D Clarke, Noma Dumezweni, Clive Rowe, Kwame Kwei-Armah, Johnnie Fiore, Brenda Edwards, Zaris-Angel Hator, Rachel Adedeji, Aisha Jawando, Norm Lewis, Brittney Johnson, Brandi Chavonne Massey, and Joe Aaron Reid.

Jay Perry
© 2020 Getty Images

The event, produced by Club 11 and supported by William J Connolly, APEX Acoustics and Getty Images, will be raising funds for The Bail Project, The Okra Project, The Black Curriculum and UK Black Pride – in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Vula Malinga
© 2020 Samir Hussein

You can buy tickets here.

Vula Malinga
© 2020 Getty Images
Aisha Jawando
© 2020 Samir Hussein
Rachel John
© 2020 Getty Images
Aisha Jawando
© 2020 Samir Hussein
Natalie Kassanga
© 2020 Getty Images
Kelly Agbowu, Nicole Raquel Dennis and Natalie Kassanga
© Samir Hussein
Musicians perform together
© 2020 Getty Images
Sharon Rose
© Samir Hussein
Cedric Neal
© 2020 Getty Images
Danielle Steers
© 2020 Getty Images
