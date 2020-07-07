Black West End stars perform live at Cadogan Hall ahead of charity concert

Black voices from across the West End, Broadway and beyond will unite for a brand new concert using live performances.

Entitled TURN UP!, the project is helmed by Nicole Raquel Dennis and Ryan Carter and will be recorded with a live band on stage at Cadogan Hall, alongside readings, poetry and speeches from members of the Black community.

Those appearing include Kelly Agbowu, Jeannette Bayardelle, Melanie La Barrie, Marcus Collins, Chloë Davies, Alexandra Grey, Cameron Bernard Jones, Claudia Kariuki, Natalie Kassanga, Alexia Khadime, Vula Malinga, Sandra Marvin, Cedric Neal, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Jay Perry, Sharon Rose, Jordan Shaw, Danielle Steers, Vinegar Strokes, Obioma Ugoala and Layton Williams.

Further names on the bill are Sharon D Clarke, Noma Dumezweni, Clive Rowe, Kwame Kwei-Armah, Johnnie Fiore, Brenda Edwards, Zaris-Angel Hator, Rachel Adedeji, Aisha Jawando, Norm Lewis, Brittney Johnson, Brandi Chavonne Massey, and Joe Aaron Reid.

The event, produced by Club 11 and supported by William J Connolly, APEX Acoustics and Getty Images, will be raising funds for The Bail Project, The Okra Project, The Black Curriculum and UK Black Pride – in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

You can buy tickets here.

