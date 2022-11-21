Black Friday theatre guide launched to provide best prices for the best stage shows

Black Friday is back – and with it comes some special opportunities for theatregoers!

We've hand-picked a dedicated guide full of major musicals, dazzling dramas, intriguing immersive shows and oodles more, with the best seats available at the best prices for canny punters looking for their next stage fix.

Included in the guide are the likes of Oklahoma!, The Great British Bake Off Musical, Orlando, Patriots and The Burnt City, alongside an assortment of festive shows suitable for all ages this winter.

What's more, there are also a plethora of shows on there that are entering their final weeks in the West End – including Get Up, Stand Up!, Come From Away and The Great Gatsby.

With tickets starting from £15, this might be the best way to sort your Christmas shopping and bag your next theatre trip all in one go!