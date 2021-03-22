Billy Elliot musical, Northern Ballet's Casanova and more to be shown on Sky Arts Freeview channel

Sky Arts has once more provided a plethora of broadcast goodies that will be making their way to TV waves over the coming seven days.

The Freeview channel has been around for six months and is already a firm favourite of arts lovers across the UK, with a regular Sunday slot dedicated to showcasing the best in live performances.

Musicals including Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera have previously been broadcast on the channel, while the National's Romeo and Juliet is set to appear for the Easter weekend.

We run through what's going to be available over the next seven days:

Saturday 27 March – Arts Uncovered: National Theatre – 6.00am

Saturday 27 March – The Sound of Music Live! – 6.10am

Sunday 28 March – Northern Ballet's Casanova – 6.30am

Sunday 28 March – Billy Elliot: the Musical – 9.00pm

Monday 29 March – Dame Kiri Te Kanawa on Leonard Bernstein – 6.00am