Billy Crystal to star in new Jason Robert Brown musical

Here's something interesting – after directing himself in the movie, Billy Crystal will star in a musical version of his '90s film Mr Saturday Night.

The new musical has tunes by Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years), lyrics by Amanda Green, and a book by original screen writers Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel. It follows the rise and fall of a comedian, Bobby Young Jr.

A developmental run is set for October 22 to 24 and October 26 to 30 at Barrington Stage Company in the Berkshires, but we bet our hats that it'll be on Broadway at some stage. Hopefully at some point it will reach the UK!

Back to the Future's John Rando directs, with Crystal (playing Young Jr) set to be joined by David Paymer, who will reprise his performance as Stan Yankelman. Also appearing are Tony winner Randy Graff as Elaine Young and Chasten Harmon as Annie Wells. Further cast is to be announced.

If those in the UK don't recognise the name (but you really should, given his appearances in The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally), they'll definitely recognise Crystal's voice: he was Mike Wazowski in Monsters Inc.