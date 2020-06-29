Beyoncé to release new visual album inspired by The Lion King

Beyoncé will release a new visual album on Disney Plus inspired by the story of The Lion King.

Available from 31 July and marking one year since the latest The Lion King film was released in cinemas, the visual album, entitled Black Is King, is directed, produced and written by the 24-time Grammy Award-winner. According to Disney, the new album "reimagines the lessons of "The Lion King" for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns".

The 2019 film also starred Donald Glover, Seth Rogan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, James Earl Jones, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, Billy Eichner and was directed and produced by Jon Favreau.

You can watch a teaser for the album below, ahead of its release date at the end of next month.