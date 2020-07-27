Ben Platt and Olivia Colman to guest star in The Simpsons

Ben Platt and Olivia Colman are among the stars that will be appearing in an upcoming series of The Simpsons.

The pair of stage performers will join the animated TV series for its upcoming 32nd season, as revealed over the weekend at 2020's virtual Comic Con.

Colman will take on the role of a femme fatale in the show, while Platt's role is currently unconfirmed. Other big names joining the show include David Harbour, Hannibal Buress and Michael Palin.

A plethora of stage names have appeared on the show through its history, including Alan Bennett, Yasmina Reza, Glenn Close, Patrick Stewart, Eddie Izzard, Daniel Radcliffe, Hugh Laurie, David Mamet and Jane Lynch.