Behind-the-scenes at The Lion King as the West End show looks back on reopening

The Lion King has returned in a burst of glorious musical colour after the pandemic, and a few months ago WhatsOnStage was lucky enough to head backstage and find out more about what goes on behind-the-scenes!

Julie Taymor's adaptation of the iconic Disney classic film first opened on Broadway in 1997, coming to the West End two years later. The record-breaking piece has been closed since the onset of the pandemic, but reopened in late July 2021, when the government's roadmap permitted.

