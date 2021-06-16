Be More Chill confirms it will open this month in the West End with social distancing

Hit musical Be More Chill has said it will reopen with social distancing – after the four-week delay to the government's roadmap to reopening.

The production added: "Some bookings may be re-seated to allow for social distancing - any affected ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket provide." From 19 July, the piece intends to play at max capacity.

Featuring a Tony-nominated score by Joe Iconis, a book by Joe Tracz and inspired by Ned Vizzini's novel, the show follows a teen who takes a pill to become more popular.

The musical became a huge cult sensation following millions of plays online after an initial premiere in 2015. The production enjoyed a stellar run off-Broadway before a six-month spell on Broadway, where it completed its season on 11 August 2019.

Returning to the show will be Blake Patrick Anderson (Michael Mell), Miracle Chance (Christine Canigula), Stewart Clarke (The Squip), Eloise Davies (Brooke Lohst), Scott Folan (Jeremy Heere), Christopher Fry (Mr Heere, Mr Reyes and others), James Hameed (Rich Goranski), Gabriel Hinchliffe (Ensemble), Eve Norris (Ensemble), Millie O'Connell (Chloe Valentine), Miles Paloma (Jake Dillinger).

WhatsOnStage gave the show four stars when it first opened at The Other Palace in early 2020, commenting that "the real stand-out here is Anderson's Michael – endearing, loyal and brimming with heart."

Be More Chill runs from 30 June to 5 September 2021, before & Juliet returns to the venue.

The production is directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographer is Chase Brock, set designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Bobby Frederick Tilley, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, sound designer Ryan Rumery and projection designer Alex Basco Koch. Associate Director is Gavin Mitford, Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Charlie Rosen, music vocal arrangements by Emily Marshall and UK casting is by Will Burton.

